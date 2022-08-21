Kenny Pickett is Impressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett played just two series in the team's second preseason game but made the most of his opportunity.

Finishing the game 6/7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, Pickett's night was highlighted by the final drive of the first half when he went 63 yards with 1:05 left on the clock to score - twice.

Pickett's final drive almost ended with a touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson, but a holding penalty by Dan Moore Jr. called the play back. So, on the next play, he found the endzone again, completing a pass to Benny Snell Jr. in the flat to give the Steelers their first lead of the night.

The scoring drive marks the second time in two games Pickett has scored on the last drive of a half. It seems like a big deal, but for his teammates, it's just natural for Pickett.

"It was awesome," tight end Pat Freiermuth said. "Kenny came in a very confident player. He took control of the huddle. I think he did a great job."

"Kenny shows it in practice all the time," Freiermuth continued. "We do two-minute all the time. I think Kenny's developed nicely."

Diontae Johnson was also impressed with the rookie. This was the first live-game action he had with the first-round pick and said it felt normal for Pickett to come in and win the team over.

"I feel like he was comfortable out there. Real comfortable," Johnson said. "Showed us that he can get us down the field in that two-minute drive period. That's something we were working on in camp the whole time. He just looked real relaxed and like he's been there before."

Pickett said after the game that when the clock is ticking, he becomes a "gamer."

"You always want to have the ball in your hands," Pickett said.

Head coach Mike Tomlin agreed, saying it's just in his genes.

"It's probably who he is," Tomlin said. "I know he did it next door [in college at Pitt]. He probably did it in high school. He probably did it in little league. Some things people are born with."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Winners and Losers From Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett Walk Away Winners

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Film Room: What Impressed About Steelers Rookies