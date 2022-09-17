Steelers LB Corps Built to Survive T.J. Watt Absence

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped from Cincinnati with a 23-20 win over the Bengals this past weekend but their season-opening victory came at a heavy cost. They suffered a laundry list of injuries, none more significant than the torn pectoral muscle star linebacker T.J. Watt sustained late in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers officially moved Watt to the injured reserve this week. He confirmed that his season is not over but even the most optimistic of timelines expects him back in roughly six weeks, meaning the defense will dip into its depth to fill the

There are positions on the Steelers that have been overlooked by the front office when they constructed the 2022 roster, but linebacker is not one of them. While no one can be expected to replicate Watt's production, the Steelers have depth that is more than capable of helping them survive his absence.

Start with Alex Highsmith, who recorded a career game against Bengals with Watt still as his running mate. Highsmith had a breakout 2021 season, nearly doubling his 2020 totals in tackles, as well as tripling his tackles for loss and sacks. He's on pace to shatter those career-highs again after his nine-tackle, three-sack day in Cinncinati last weekend.

No Watt means more attention paid to Highsmith but he looks ready to take on a larger role and the good news is that, given the playmakers still in the lineup, Highsmith doesn't need a multi-sack game for the defense to stay at its current, elite level.

Highsmith will likely start in Watt's place and shouldered with much of the playing time made freshly available but the rest of the linebacker's room performance against the Bengals should be a source of optimism.

Myles Jack has been as good as advertised - a quiet, but steady and versatile presence in the middle of the defense - and Malik Reed, a late training camp pick-up via trade from the Broncos is a starting-caliber player that has yet to be fully unleashed.

Devin Bush had an up-and-down preseason but was outstanding playing aggressively against the run in particular, Robert Spillane recorded one of seven sacks against Joe Burrow las weekend in addition to five tackles.

That's before you factor in Cam Heyward, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Sutton, Larry Ogunjobi and the many other stars that will support the linebackers in one of the NFL's best defenses. They have more than enough firepower to cover for Watt while he recovers.

Expect the Steelers to lean on their defense as they did against the Bengals routinely this season. With Watt out, it's unrealistic to expect an equivalently dominant defensive performance week-in and week-out but this unit exceeded even the highest of preseason expectations.

Assuming the offense makes even marginal improvements, the defense doesn't have to be as overwhelming for the Steelers to be competitive and win games. The defense is built to withstand a loss of this magnitude and Highsmith and company are ready to meet the moment.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson Key to Setting Tone for Steelers

Former Steelers QB Named Possible Cowboys Signing

Najee Harris Expects to Play, Take Less Snaps Moving Forward

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season