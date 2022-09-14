Skip to main content

Steelers RB Najee Harris Expects to Play, See Less Snaps Moving Forward

The Pittsburgh Steelers will work multiple running back against the Patriots.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has questions surrounding his health for Week 2, but the second-year back feels confident he'll play against the New England Patriots. 

Harris left in the fourth quarter of the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with a lower-body injury. He didn't return, was seen in a walking boot after the game, and is now in question for Week 2. Head coach Mike Tomlin said there's optimism but uncertainty for his availability this week. 

Harris also suffered a lisfranc sprain in his left foot during training camp but said this is a new injury and hasn't affected the sprain. 

"It's part of the sport, man," Harris said. "I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now there's nothing wrong with it, man."

According to the second-year back, he does plan to play in Week 2. He doesn't expect to take on every snap, though. 

Undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren will take on some of the workload to help reduce Harris's touches and protect the longevity of the running back moving forward. 

"He's actually helping me out to get me off the field a lot on some downs to get out of extra hits," Harris said. "I think last year I played the most snaps in the NFL. Going into the second year, I can't do that, especially for a running back - it's too violent. If I'm going to last longer, every now and then you have to have somebody spell you." 

The Steelers will take a deeper look at his progression during the last two days of practice before making a final decision. They'll want Harris to take some hits before seeing how difficult it is to play with the injury. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for the offense, they'll look to improve from Week 1 when their leading rusher was wide receiver Chase Claypool. Harris expects the group to take steps forward with him on the field.

"We're improving every game," Harris said. "We still have to work on some stuff. Even as a whole, not even as a running game, we have to work on some stuff on offense. We had a lot of opportunities because of the defense giving us the ball. We didn't capitalize on most of them. We've got to make sure that every time we get the ball from the defense, we at least put some points on the board."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Add New LB, TE to Practice Squad

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

Steelers RB Najee Harris Avoids Major Injury

Malik Reed Ready to Step In for T.J. Watt

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (11)
Podcasts

T.J. Watt's Return, Steelers Offensive Improvements

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Ryan Anderson, Rodney Williams to Practice Squad

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17477799_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Confirms He'll Be Back This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18754012_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Uncertain But Hopeful of Najee Harris, Mason Cole Week 2 Availability

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13563075_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to Practice Squad

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_17386106_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Encouraged T.J. Watt Will Return This Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13738245_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Workout LB Ryan Anderson as Possible T.J. Watt Replacement

By Noah Strackbein