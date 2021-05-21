Steelers Would Take Risk by Signing Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses

Signing Morgan Moses would boost the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, but it'd come with risk.

PITTSBURGH -- Every NFL signing comes with risk, but for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there might be too much involved when considering Morgan Moses.

Moses was released by the Washington Football Team on Friday after requesting permission earlier in the week to pursue a trade. Instead, Washington decided to release the right tackle, freeing up $7.75 million in cap space.

Moses is coming off a season where he earned an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, rating him the sixth-highest right tackle in the NFL in 2020. He's made 96 consecutive starts since 2015, which is always a significant plus when teams look to add talent to their team.

Adding another right tackle isn't too exciting for the Steelers, though. Right now, the team has three players with starting right tackle experience in Zach Banner, Chukwuma Okorafor and Joe Haeg.

Okorafor will make the switch to the left side, competing with rookie Dan Moore Jr. for the starting role. Banner is expected to step back into the right side, with Haeg being a depth piece.

Boosting the offensive line with Moses sounds great. He's only 30-years-old, has proven durability and shouldn't cost any team too much money.

Even if the Steelers did keep his cost below their $6.5 million in cap space, though, they'd be risking throwing his career off course by moving to the left side of the line.

Banking on Okorafor finding a groove isn't much different than Moses switching side, true. However, Okorafor working on his rookie contract means the price-to-risk ratio is smaller - much smaller.

Moses, Kevin Dotson, Kendrick Green (or B.J. Finny), David DeCastro and Zach Banner seems like a decent offensive line. If it happened, it's got enough potential to feel good about it.

If it doesn't, you can't argue keeping Moses on the right side and away from Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

