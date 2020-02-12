Antonio Brown Sends Apology to Ben Roethlisberger: "I Never Realized How Good I Had It"

PITTSBURGH -- Antonio Brown has made it very clear in the last few weeks that he's sorry for the troubles he caused before leaving Pittsburgh. In an interview with 93.7 The Fan last week, Brown apologized to the organization for the "unwanted attention" caused by his outpour of criticism towards the team.

Now, he's aiming another apology letter at his former quarterback and the person who all this trouble started with, Ben Roethlisberger.

In an instagram post, Brown says he "never knew how good he had it" with Roethlisberger behind center. The receiver-quarterback duo spent nine seasons together, formatting one of the best passing games in NFL history.

AB starts his post by pointing out that the success came from "mostly you (Ben) a little bit of me." Then he continues to say how good he had it with Roethlisberger and how he "got caught up with my emotions with everyone coming after me".

Brown named Roethlisberger during his apology on the radio last week, pointing out the "beautiful moments" they spent together.

"I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers organization, Mr. Rooney, Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger, I started my career with those guys, a lot of beautiful moments, a lot of positive things, so it’s not all bad," he said.

Brown ended his interview by saying he missed the 'Burgh, leaving a hint that he might not mind a return to the Steel City. But his words towards JuJu Smith-Schuster may warrant the Steelers stay away from re-signing their former All Pro.

