Antonio Brown Roasts Buccaneers After Playoff Loss

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout couldn't help himself.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season is over after their Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And as the clocked struck zero, wide receiver Antonio Brown couldn't hold back on throwing out his thoughts.

Brown's famous exit during the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets turned into a social media meme used in many ways. Brown, however, decided to join in on the fun and use it to roast Tampa Bay.

Brown was released by the Buccaneers following his departure from the game. Since then, he's defended himself on many platforms, trying to tell his side of the story and why he left mid-game.

The 33-year-old is a free agent heading into the offseason.

