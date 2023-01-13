The Pittsburgh Steelers coach continues to receive interest from around the league.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the hottest names on the coaching market this offseason in senior defensive assistant Brian Flores. And according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he's not a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy.

The Cardinals have requested permission from the Steelers to interview Flores for their head coach job after the fired Kliff Kingsbury. Flores is being considered for the Houston Texans head coach job as well as the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator position.

Head coach Mike Tomlin granted permission for Flores to interview with the Browns and will likely do the same for any team that calls.

With Flores on the coaching staff, the Steelers defense finished 13th in the league in yards per game (330.4) and 19th in passing yards allowed (222.3), and top 10 in both rushing yards allowed (108.1) and points per game (20.4).

Flores has three years of head coach experience with the Dolphins, leading them to 10-6 and 9-8 seasons his final two years.

