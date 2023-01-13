Report: Still 80% Chance Steelers Fire Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still working through their decisions.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't announced any move at offensive coordinator nearly a week into their offseason, but that doesn't mean Matt Canada is here to stay.

Two years ago, the Steelers relieved OC Randy Fitchner from his duties four days after the season ended. So, for fans this time around, the timeframe was the same for when to expect word on Canada.

However, four days have come and gone, and the Steelers have yet to announce anything.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, there's still an 80% chance Canada gets fired this offseason.

"Mike [Tomlin] hasn’t even finished the exit interviews with the players yet much less the coaches," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. "There is no inside info on which way he’s leaning…but I'm still kind of like 80/20 that they will move on (from Matt Canada) and find another guy."

Tomlin did make it clear during his end-of-the-season press conference that he would move slower than most teams through the evaluation process and that decisions shouldn't be expected soon.

With each passing day, it feels more and more like Canada will retain his position for at least one more year, but with an 80% chance still looming, you never know what's to come in Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

