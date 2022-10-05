Calvin Austin Returns to Practice for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin back on the practice field this week as he begins his return from Injured Reserve.

Austin has not practiced since suffering a linsfranc sprain in his left foot the day prior to the Steelers' first preseason game. He started the season on IR and became eligible to return this week.

Austin practicing opens the 21-days window for the team to activate him off IR. If he isn't activated back to the 53-man roster beforehand, he'll be shut down for the remainder of the season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not confirm that Austin is guaranteed to be activated, saying they'll watch his progression as he returns to the field.

Currently, the Steelers have seven wide receivers on the active roster in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Chase Claypool, Gunner Olszewski, Steven Sims and Miles Boykin.

