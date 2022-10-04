Skip to main content

Steelers Dealing With Injuries to Five Defensive Starters

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be thin to start Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited on defense as they start preparation for Week 5. To start the practice week, the team will have five players dealing with injuries. 

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3. The starting cornerback has yet to practice since the game and likely will not this week, according to head coach Mike Tomlin. 

Other starting cornerback Cam Sutton is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Tomlin did not rule Sutton out against the Buffalo Bills, but if he's unable to play, Pittsburgh will turn to Levi Wallace and James Pierre on the outside. 

Safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick are also dealing with injuries after the game. Edmunds is in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared before the game. Fitzpatrick has a knee injury that will be managed throughout the week. 

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward suffered a wrist and ankle injuries during Week 4 against the New York Jets. He did not miss time during the game but could be limited throughout the practice week. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB

Steelers Hopeful T.J. Watt Will Return Next Week

Steelers vs Jets Takeaways: Kenny Pickett is a Winner

Fan Dies After Falling From Escaloter at Steelers Stadium

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19030403_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Will Miss Another Week With Injury

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19167545_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19072744_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Hopeful of T.J. Watt's Return Next Week

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19167539_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: Clap Puts Kenny Pickett INT on Chase Claypool

By Nicholas Martin
USATSI_19167542_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_19167568_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Blame Starts at the Top for Steelers

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19165460_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Jets Takeaways: Kenny Pickett is a Winner

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19166612_168388034_lowres
News

Players Know Steelers Must Keep Kenny Pickett Moving Forward

By Noah Strackbein