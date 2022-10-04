Skip to main content

NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make another move with their quarterbacks.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. 

Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most recent post, La Canfora writes that be feels the Steelers will trade Trubisky before the trade deadline in Week 8. 

"Don’t be shocked, either, if the Steelers end up moving Trubisky before the trade deadline, now less than a month away, with inevitable QB injuries mounting around the league and this team open to stockpiling more draft capital," La Canfora writes.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky was disappointed about the decision but is being professional about the move.

"He's a competitor. He's a professional. He's a hard and diligent worker," Tomlin said. "He wants to be a positive contributor to our efforts and the reason why we're successful and the change will afford him an opportunity to do those things."

That being said, the Steelers do have three quarterbacks on their active roster with Mason Rudolph sitting behind Trubisky. Rudolph is 5-4-1 as the team's starter, and his veteran experience was the reason behind the team keeping a third QB on the active roster. 

