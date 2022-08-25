Lions Won’t Rule Out Trade For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH -- As rookie Kenny Pickett has climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart and challenged Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, third stringer Mason Rudolph has been pushed to the periphery. The Steelers were rumored to have sought trade offers for Rudolph earlier in training camp, but no moves were ever made.

The Detriot Lions had rumored interest in adding quarterback depth to their roster ahead of the beginning of the regular season and Rudolph was reportedly one of their targets. Heading into the final preseason game, head coach Dan Campbell has not closed the door on those reports.

The Lions will see plenty of Rudolph in their preseason matchup with Steelers this weekend. Tim Boyle will start for Detroit will David Blough working as the backup. Pittsburgh has not yet announced their quarterback rotation for the game.

