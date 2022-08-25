Skip to main content

Lions Won’t Rule Out Trade For Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

The Detroit Lions will get a final look at the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- As rookie Kenny Pickett has climbed the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart and challenged Mitch Trubisky for the starting job, third stringer Mason Rudolph has been pushed to the periphery. The Steelers were rumored to have sought trade offers for Rudolph earlier in training camp, but no moves were ever made. 

The Detriot Lions had rumored interest in adding quarterback depth to their roster ahead of the beginning of the regular season and Rudolph was reportedly one of their targets. Heading into the final preseason game, head coach Dan Campbell has not closed the door on those reports.

The Lions will see plenty of Rudolph in their preseason matchup with Steelers this weekend. Tim Boyle will start for Detroit will David Blough working as the backup. Pittsburgh has not yet announced their quarterback rotation for the game. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers-Lions Game Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

Steelers Answer At OLB Could Already Be on Team

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open for Chris Oladokun to Return to Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers QB Update: Kenny Pickett Can Win Job vs. Lions

Four Free Agent OLB Options for Steelers

Left Guard Option Becomes Available for Steelers

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green in Team Meeting

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Impressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

In This Article (2)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (2)
GM Report

Steelers vs. Lions Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18913240_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Answer at OLB Could Already Be on the Team

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16766747_168388034_lowres
News

Kevin Dotson is Ready to Start Again for Steelers

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17443578_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Claim Elijah Riley, Cut Donovan Stiner

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18342209_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Compares Rookie Mark Robinson to Vince Williams

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18903521_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Excited About Growth of Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18342167_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open For Chris Oladokun to Return

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18903101_168388034_lowres
News

Mitch Trubisky Believes He’ll Start Week 1 for Steelers

By Stephen Thompson