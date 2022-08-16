Devin Bush Not Worried About Future With Steelers

LATROBE, PA -- Devin Bush is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After declining his fifth-year option, Bush's future is open, but the inside linebacker isn't too worried.

"It's the business. I'm still going to be in the NFL so we'll see," Bush said on his future with the Steelers.

Since his ACL injury in 2020, Bush's play has declined, accumulating just 70 tackles last season compared to his 109-tackle rookie season in 2019.

The tenth-overall pick was once expected to be the future of the inside linebacker position in Pittsburgh. However, coming into the preseason, he's in the midst of a position battle with Robert Spillane to decide the starter alongside Myles Jack.

"I think it's a good rotation," Bush said on being listed as co-starters with Spillane. "I think we're three good linebackers who can be on the field at the same time. It was no shot at me if that's what you were thinking."

Bush said his injury is behind him, and the biggest obstacle now is adjusting to Teryl Austin's and Brian Flores's changes to the defense. He's seeing fewer reps while splitting time with Spillane, but doesn't feel held back from adapting to the newness of the gameplan.

All he sees is an opportunity for the Steelers to get better.

"I think it's keeping me fresh. It's keeping me well rested to be ready for the first game. It's giving me that time to recover well and giving me time to get as much experience as I could," Bush said. "We all need experience. Injuries are a part of the game. I experienced that first-hand, so all of us getting that experience is helping the team out in the long run."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Lose Anthony Miller, Karl Joseph for Season

Diontae Johnson Laughs at George Pickens 'Freak' Ability

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Pickett Takes Over Rudolph's Reps

Steelers Add Another Name to Injury List, Update Karl Joseph Injury

Steelers Sign Former Bears LB, Waive Tuzar Skipper