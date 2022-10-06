Mason Cole, Diontae Johnson Pop Up on Steelers Growing Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to fight the injury bug on defense as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills, but now two significant names have popped up on offense.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Mason Cole have added their names to a lengthy list of Steelers injuries. Both were limited, Johnson with a hip issue and Cole with a foot injury.

Johnson was seen walking through the locker room after practice with a large wrap on his right leg. He spoke with Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko and said he expects to be fine by the game and that the issue was something that was aggravated from Week 4.

On defense, the Steelers did get all of their injured players but one back to some capacity.

Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion), cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring/groin) and Levi Wallace (foot), and defensive linemen Chris Wormley (ankle) and Cam Heyward (ankle/elbow) were all limited.

Meanwhile, Ahkello Witherspoon continues to miss time with a hamstring injury.

