Not Everyone Believes Steelers Won Chase Claypool Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have an early lead, but there's an argument out there that the Chicago Bears have a chance.

Apparently, we'll still have to wait before we know exactly who won the trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. Chicago now has Chase Claypool, while Pittsburgh added the 32nd pick in the NFL Draft - but until next season, all the Steelers have done is won the battle, not the war.

The Bleav Podcast network combined the cities of Pittsburgh and Chicago to give their takes on the move, and who "won" the trade.

"For the Chicago Bears, at this time, it's an incomplete. When he came on for the Bears the only thing they were letting him do was run go routes, comebacks and bubble screens. That was it. Honestly, those three things that they were letting him do they only let him run it maybe 10-12 times a game. They were not playing him every single snap," Bleav in Chicago host Joey Christopoulos said.

He then goes on to talk about how the Bears utilize their wideouts as blockers more, which is an area Claypool does not excel in.

However, the Bears did have a plan when they traded for Claypool. With the progression of Justin Fields, Chicago was looking to add talented wideouts to their core. They now have Darnell Mooney and Claypool, which, if they both reach their potential, are a dynamic duo.

"I think the reason why [the Bears] made this trade was to try and give Justin some more people around him, not to help him succeed tomorrow but try and give us some evidence to say this is [their] guy," Christopoulous said. "Justin Fields, we know with the legs, we know with the head, we know with the heart, but we don't know what the arm is. A lot of people are criticizing him for his arm. Can he pass the ball? [The Bears] need to give him more opportunities to provide more evidence to close the case on that."

Claypool finished his first seven games with Chicago with 14 receptions for 140 yards. To his defense, the Steelers have been known to slowly work trades into their gameplan as the newcomers learn the playbook.

Next season could be a much better performance from Claypool, but entering his fourth year in the NFL, it's hard to say where his ceiling is.

"Claypool has all the tools, the size, the speed, everything you'd want in a receiver," Christopoulos said. "For him, it's between the ears. If he can put it together I think he has all the ability in the world. He made headlines saying he's a top-three receiver, I don't think he's anywhere near that but he does have that big play ability."

