During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has had plenty of experience with the Cincinnati Bengals. So, as they prepare for their AFC Championship game together, he's fully aware of their trash talk.

The Bengals haven't been very quiet this week, starting back in Buffalo when they called Arrowhead Stadium 'Burrowhead.'

That quote has caught traction and taken over the city of Cincinnati. Even the city's mayor joined in on the trash talk.

Smith-Schuster said he wasn't surprised when asked about the Bengals ahead of their championship matchup.

"I’m sure a lot of guys are aware of the comments that they’re making," Smith-Schuster said. "I’ve been playing against this team since I’ve been in NFL, so it was nothing new to me. The Bengals, they’ve always been the rah-rah team. And you know, they back it up. And so they’ve been doing that this whole season. So it’s just more so for us, for me to go out there and just play, just play ball and have fun. And just talking with my shoulder pads and helmet."

Credit where credit is due, Smith-Schuster did acknowledge the Bengals backup their trash talk a lot of the time. During his time with the Steelers, Cincinnati held a 6-2 record over Pittsburgh. However, it's almost guaranteed Arrowhead Stadium will be packed with fans looking to show the Bengals just how dangerous that home-field advantage is.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



Steelers Drop Three Bombshells on Offseason Decisions

Rumor: Steelers Interested in CB Jalen Ramsey

Steelers Likely Have Two Names at Top of NFL Draft Board

Brock Purdy Shows Steelers What They Did Wrong With Kenny Pickett

Steelers Have Two Easy Cap Casualties

Tony Dungy Under Fire for Liter Box Tweet