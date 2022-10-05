Skip to main content

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers entire starting secondary is on the injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. 

Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 3. According to head coach Mike Tomlin, the starting cornerback isn't expected to make a return this week, and he started the practice week out as a non-participant. 

Other starting corners, Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace, are now also on the injury report. Sutton has a groin/hamstring injruy and Wallace a foot injury. Both were limited to start the week. 

At safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick is overcoming a knee issue that should hold him back throughout the week. Terrell Edmunds is in concussion protocol after leaving Week 4 against the New York Jets. Neither practiced. 

Without their starters, the Steelers would dig deep to find replacements. Tre Norwood, James Pierre, Miles Killebrew and practice squad member Josh Jackson are prime candidates to see expanded roles this week. 

