Two Former Steelers Headed to Super Bowl, Then Back to Pittsburgh in FA?

PITTSBURGH -- Three former Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to the Super Bowl to face off in the biggest game of the year. But their future, believe it or not, could be coming back to the Steel City.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster not only won his first two playoff games this season, but he's also headed to his first Super Bowl. With Patrick Mahomes and company, Pittsburgh's former second-round pick totaled 933 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season for the Chiefs.

Against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, he caught just one pass for seven yards.

On the other side of the ball are one player and one GM candidate. Brandon Hunt wasn't selected for the Steelers' general manager position this past offseason, and therefore, he headed north to Philadelphia. Almost a year later, he's headed to Arizona for the Super Bowl.

On the field is Javon Hargrave. The Steelers' former third-round pick had himself a monster season with 60 tackles, 11 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 10 tackles for loss.

The ironic part is that both of these players will hit the free agent market after the big game, and both are considered options for the Steelers this spring.

The Steelers are searching for a slot wide receiver, and Smith-Schuster's one-year deal with the Chiefs means he's going to be on the open market again. When he left Pittsburgh the first time, he joked about returning, but that could become a reality if the Steelers are willing to toss some money his way.

Pittsburgh is also, somewhat desperately, looking for a nose tackle. And the last great one they had was Hargrave. With Spotrac estimating his market value at three years, $60 million, the Steelers may be a little ways off from signing him. That being said, it would be in their best interest to test his interest this offseason.

Either way, both will be on the Steelers' watchlist this offseason, and one of them will be wearing a Super Bowl ring when they talk to Pittsburgh.

If the Steelers are really a team on the rise like they appeared at the end of the season, it could be a solid move for either to return. But with money issues and some question marks about the current organization, it's only a question for right now - will either Super Bowl contender be back in Pittsburgh next season?

