Ike Taylor to Join Steelers Scouting Department

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers is returning to the organization.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting Ike Taylor back in the facility. The legendary cornerback announced on the Pat McAfee Show that he is returning to the team as a scout. 

"Scouting has always been a dream of mine," Taylor said as the crew congratulated him. 

Taylor said he was involved in the NFL Draft meetings during his career, asking for advice. However, once decisions had to be made he left the room - understandably - but was certainly part of the process with Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert. 

Taylor said he needs to tighten up on his grading scale, but sees a long and successful future in the department. He's always very excited to join new general manager Omar Khan. 

