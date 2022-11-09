Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back.

Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris starts to take on less.

"We’ve gotten some awesome contributions from Jaylen, and it’s reasonable to expect that to continue," Tomlin said. "Like I mentioned when we were talking about a division of labor and who’s done what and who’s done what well, I know that was a topic of discussion and very evident in our tape review."

Warren hasn't been told anything about an increased role by coaches just yet, but he does feel like he's prepared to take on the challenge. Through eight games, he's rushed the ball 29 times for 153 yards and has added 88 receiving yards to the offense.

"Whatever they want me to do I'll do," Warren said. "Whatever they feel it's best, you know, I'll try my best to not disappoint them, and help the team win."

The goal is to just keep working, though. Whether he's taking on 10 runs or 20, all that would change would possibly be more treatment, he said.

And with the underdog mentality still on his shoulders, he knows this is nothing different than anything else he's gone through.

Tomlin said the team will let Warren "write the script" of being a feature back. That could begin to be written this weekend.

"I've always been the one that like kind of prove," Warren said. "So it was nothing new to me. You know, if I get more, cool. If I don't, then it is what it is. I don't want to look back and be like, I could have done more."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market