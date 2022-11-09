Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened practice for Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints with five injuries.

The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and cornerbacks William Jackson (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) to start the week.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team would be without Jack and Witherspoon to start the week. Jack was hurt during the bye week practices and Witherspoon has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury since Week 3.

Ogunjobi missed Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles and has not practice in nearly three weeks.

Jackson has not practiced this week and has dealt with a back injury since early in the season.

The Steelers have actually signed kicker Matthew Wright with the anticipation that Boswell will miss multiple weeks.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

Steelers Open Saints Week With Three Injuries

Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season

Steelers Secondary Getting Damontae Kazee, William Jackson Integrated

Damontae Kazee Injury Worse Than Believed, Expects to Return this Week

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market