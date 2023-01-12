Steelers Sign Anthony McFarland, Two Others to Future Contracts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed three more players to Reserve/Futures Contracts, bringing their offseason total to 17.

Running back Anthony McFarland, defensive tackle Renell Wren and linebacker Chapelle Russell will return to the Steelers this summer. All three spent time on the practice squad throughout the season.

McFarland is a former fourth-round pick for the Steelers who will enter his fourth season. After playing 11 games as a rookie, McFarland has been active just three times in the last two seasons and spent all but one week in 2022 on the practice squad.

He did rush six times for 30 yards in his solo performance.

McFarland will have an opportunity to earn the team's third running back role this season and accompany Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Wren was active for back-to-back games to end the Steelers' 2022 season. With names like Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu both hitting the free agent market, he could compete for a depth role in 2023.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

