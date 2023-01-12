Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been acused of another illegal act from late last year.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is back in the headlines for an accusation involving the same incident where he was accused of domestic violence in November.

Brown was accused by a woman of throwing all of her clothes out of his home and then hitting her in the ponytail with a shoe. The woman called 9-1-1 and then a second call was made by someone who reported to be Brown's neighbor, saying he was kicking the woman out of the house.

An arrest warrant was sent out for Brown but he was never taken into custody. Almost a month afterward, the warrant was dropped after "recanted her previous allegations regarding Mr. Brown's intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm," according to a report by TMZ.

TMZ has now reported that more information about that 9-1-1 call has been released, which includes the woman of accusing Brown of sending her son "explicit messages".

The woman said on the dispatch that Brown was "sending explicit videos to my son's phone".

TMZ reported that in the phone call, the woman could be heard yelling to Brown, telling him, "This is not legal!" and "You might want to go inside! You better hide out!"

Brown and the woman have four children together, the oldest being eight years old, with the three others being seven, four and two. She also has two children from a former relationship. Their ages are 14 and 12.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Have Easy Decision at ILB

What Diontae Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Meant

Three Free Agents Steelers Must Re-Sign

Steelers Scouting Report: Jordan Addison

Steelers Who Are On Their Way Out

Mitch Trubisky Regrets Signing With Steelers

