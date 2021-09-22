Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Provides Injury Update

Roethlisberger was hurt in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury suffered in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger's injury could keep him sidelined throughout practice this week as the team evaluates the situation. Roethlisberger confirmed the injury happened early in-game and he is feeling pain.

"Typically when I reach from something outside the framework of my body, or try to get up off of the ground or something like that," Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger hasn't thrown a football since the team's game Sunday and isn't sure how the injury will effect his throwing motion.

"You have a lot of adrenaline going during the game," Roethlisberger said, referring to not noticing changes during Week 2.

The Steelers' quarterback situation will remain in question prior to Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Roethlisberger remains unsure what his status will be in Week 3.

"Today's only Wednesday so we have a lot of time to get ready to go," Roethlisberger said.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

