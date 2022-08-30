Steelers Cut Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their 53-man roster, cutting four more players. Before the 4 p.m. deadline, Anthony McFarland, Justin Layne, Trent Scott and Marcus Allen were released by the team.

McFarland was on the fringe of being cut all throughout training camp. He made a few nice plays during the team's three preseason games. McFarland recorded the second most carries of any Steeler (11) and totaled 63 yards. He added a pair of catches for 14 yards as well.

But it proved to be too little, too late for the two-year veteran, who has just 36 career carries to his name. The rapid rise of the undrafted free agent, Warren seems to have pushed McFarland out of the picture.

Layne, a former third-round pick, was entering his fourth season and competing with James Pierre for the final cornerback spot. Allen and Scott are expected to return to the team after players are placed on injured reserve. They do not need to pass through waivers because of their veteran status.

