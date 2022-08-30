Skip to main content

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their first option to bulk up their defense.

Should the Pittsburgh Steelers be concerned about their inside linebacker position? 

One of the first names to hit the open market during the final round of roster cuts was Detroit Lions inside linebacker Jarrad Davis. The former first-round pick was once an All-Rookie team member with an even better sophomore season ahead of him. Six years later, he's entering the 2022 season without a team - unless someone like the Steelers comes calling. 

Devin Bush is nowhere near a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. The once top-ten pick hasn't been able to return to his original form since his ACL injury in 2020. With Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen and Mark Robinson behind him, there doesn't seem to be an easy fix to replace him, either. 

So, the question is simple - should the Steelers call Davis? 

Steelers Begin Making Final Roster Cuts

