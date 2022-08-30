Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Cut OL John Leglue

The Pittsburgh Steelers make their fourth roster cut.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make roster moves, cutting their fourth player as they get closer to their 53-man roster. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the team has released offensive lineman John Leglue. 

Leglue started five games for the Steelers last season and was expected to play a role on the line this season. However, with Kendrick Green and J.C. Hassenauer being able to play center and guard, and Joe Haeg as the backup tackle, the team seems content with their offensive line depth. 

Leglue is the fourth member of the 80-man roster to be cut following Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger and Ron'Dell Carter. The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Begin Making Final Roster Cuts

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18945727_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Will See Importance of a Good Offensive Line in 2022

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_18946215_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Declining Offers For Mason Rudolph

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18868089_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Final Roster Cuts

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945775_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18945378_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945773_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers RB Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18865858_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Wants Steelers Starting QB Job

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18946099_168388034_lowres
News

Damontae Kazee to Undergo Surgery on Wrist Injury

By Stephen Thompson