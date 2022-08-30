PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make roster moves, cutting their fourth player as they get closer to their 53-man roster. According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, the team has released offensive lineman John Leglue.

Leglue started five games for the Steelers last season and was expected to play a role on the line this season. However, with Kendrick Green and J.C. Hassenauer being able to play center and guard, and Joe Haeg as the backup tackle, the team seems content with their offensive line depth.

Leglue is the fourth member of the 80-man roster to be cut following Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger and Ron'Dell Carter. The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53.

