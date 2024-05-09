Steelers New RB Shares Love for Former Pittsburgh Star
PITTSBURGH -- After the departure of Diontae Johnson and no clear trade in sight for the Steelers, it seems clear that the offense will have a run-heavy focus. This compounded with the run-heavy style of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has led to a new-found focus on the running back room.
Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Steelers added another back to their roster, getting UDFA Daijun Edwards on the roster.
During Edwards' session at the NFL Combine, he had quite a couple things to say that would make Steelers fans happy. Mainly, he told the media that his favorite NFL running back ever was none other than the former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell.
"I don't really model my game after nobody, as for my favorite running back ever is Le'Veon Bell, I like to watch him a lot, I just like the way he plays, the way he plays the game, way he sees the field," Edwards said via DawgsHQ on YouTube.
Edwards was a stalwart of a strong Georgia Bulldogs running back room, finishing his 2023 season with 881 yards and 13 touchdowns. Across his entire time at Georgia, however, he was able to amass 2083 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
Edwards will enter a tough running back situation, where he will have to compete with Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Cordarelle Patterson. However, his speed and ability to cut will be what can separate him heading into camp.
