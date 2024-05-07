All Steelers

Cowboys Shut Down Steelers Trade Rumors

The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have trade interest for their running back.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22)
Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Apparently, there isn't much behind the Pittsburgh Steelers sending Najee Harris to the Dallas Cowboys. Not that there was much there in the first place.

After the Steelers declined Harris's fifth-year option, leaving 2024 as the final year of his rookie contract, speculation started flying around about the team potentially moving on. One speculation brought up a trade scenario where the Cowboys would make a move for Harris, sending Pittsburgh a mid-round pick in return.

None of that has anything behind it. NFL Network's Jane Slater spoke with a Cowboys team source who called the rumors "click bait."

While the Steelers might not have long-term plans for Harris, they aren't looking to move on from their biggest offensive weapon just yet. With a new quarterback, a jacked up offensive line and a new offensive coordinator, this team is hunting for a Super Bowl, and knows having as many weapons as possible is a must.

Harris is expected to remain the starter and get an opportunity to earn his next contract in Pittsburgh. It doesn't feel like a move have any traction until the team starts shutting him down.

Noah Strackbein

