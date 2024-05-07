Growing Belief Steelers Have New WR Trade Option
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have a new name on the market if they're looking to make a trade for a wide receiver. With Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk likely in the rearview mirror, the team must move to other options, and a trade with Tennessee could be one worth monitoring.
The Titans are currently working to evaluate the remainder of the free agency market. So far, they've brought in Tyler Boyd and Zay Jones. With Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins already on the roster, it appears they're set to make another signing to solidify their roster. And likely, that means the end of Treylon Burkes.
ESPN's Mike Clay believes all indications point toward Tennessee moving on from their former first-round pick.
Burks is believed to be a much more affordable option that Samuel, Aiyuk or any of the other top wide receiver targets linked to Pittsburgh this offseason. At 24 years old, he's got plenty of growth left in his game and could be an immediate starter who doesn't acquire too much of a paycheck next season.
He's never had a big year during his two seasons with the Titans, but could be viewed as a WR2/WR3 with George Pickens and Roman Wilson in Pittsburgh. The upside is there, but there is risk associated with the move. Fortuntely, that risk is more on-field than having to pay someone too much in a contract.
It's unknown what a trade for Burks would cost or if he's currently on the list of Steelers wide receiver targets. But as Tennessee continues to prepare for his departure, you'd have to believe Omar Khan is at least thinking about it.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Cowboys Shut Down Steelers Trade Rumors
- Steelers Urged Sign Former Dolphins CB
- Steelers Back in Super Bowl Conversation
- NFL Insider Believes Steelers Could Trade Starting OT
- Analyst Predicts Wild Steelers Trade for DK Metcalf