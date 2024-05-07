Steelers Urged Sign Former Dolphins CB
PITTSBURGH -- In 2023, The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary room was quite a confusing group to analyze. On one hand, Joey Porter Jr. led all cornerbacks with the lowest completion percentage allowed, at just 41.4%. On the other hand, Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace seemed to be getting beat by every receiver they faced.
Therefore, cornerback has been a position of concern this offseason. After passing on a strong class of cornerbacks in the first and second round, the Steelers selected Ryan Watts in the 6th round with their last selection of the draft.
With the need at cornerback still not completely met, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the Steelers should go after Xavien Howard. Howard is now a free agent for the first time in his career, following an 8-year stint with the Miami Dolphins.
“While Howard wasn’t 100 percent healthy last year, he still started 13 games and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 81.3 in coverage. A return to Pro Bowl form is entirely possible for the 30-year-old, who could give Pittsburgh another strong option alongside Jackson and Joey Porter Jr,”Knox wrote.
Howard is a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection that has led the league in interceptions twice in his career in 2018 and 2020.
The Steelers ranked last in their division in team interceptions in 2023, so Howard has an opportunity to usher in a new era of talented Steelers backs.
