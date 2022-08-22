Skip to main content

Steelers Add Two More to Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to a growing list of injuries in the preseason.

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin amended the Pittsburgh Steelers' injury report after the team's first practice back at the South Side. The team added two new names to an already lengthy list.

Linebacker Devin Bush did not practice, which Tomlin credited to an ankle injury. Tomlin said it's classified as day-to-day.

Offensive tackle Joe Haeg also sat out of practice with a concussion. 

"He's in the protocol and I think he's close to a return, but I am not a medical expert," Tomlin said. "I'll let those guys handle that."

Tomlin added that he's "hopeful" to get receiver Calvin Austin and linebacker Alex Highsmith back from their respective injuries. Highsmith suffered a rib injury during camp at St. Vincent's earlier this month and Austin went down with a foot injury. Tomlin didn't rule either of them out for this weekend's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. 

MORE: Calvin Austin Updates His Injury

"I don't eliminate anybody at this stage of the week," Tomlin said. "It doesn't make sense to. We're optimistic and hopeful about all injured guys participating this weekend and we'll make whatever necessary, appropriate moves as the game gets extremely close."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Offensive Line Addresses Preseason Struggles

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

Kenny Pickett Impressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18903080_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Offensive Line Addresses Preseason Struggles

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_16475461_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign OT Adrian Ealy

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16094579_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Calls Out Kendrick Green During Steelers Team Meeting

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres
News

Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18359788_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Three Steelers Who Can Be Surprise Contributors This Season

By Jarrett Bailey
USATSI_18904364_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Film Room: DeMarvin Leal's Impressive Pass Rushing Toolbox

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_18903520_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett is Impressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18904356_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

By Noah Strackbein