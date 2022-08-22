Calvin Austin Updates Injury, Nearing Return for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were excited about the contributions of rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III this preseason, but an untimely foot injury the day before the opener has kept him sidelined.

Austin missed the Steelers' first two preseason games, spending the first in a boot. The fourth-round rookie has not practiced the last week but has worked on the sideline with assistant coaches and has since removed the boot from is left foot.

Heading into the team's final preseason game, Austin said he's waiting for head coach Mike Tomlin to give him the okay but otherwise feels ready to play.

"It's feeling great. Everything is feeling great. I'm just waiting for coach Tomlin's word."

Austin said the time away has been frustrating, but he's looking forward and is excited about getting some action in once he steps onto the field.

"It was definitely disappointing. For one, because I worked so hard with these guys, it was kind of tough to see them out there fighting and you want to go out there and fight with them. It's definitely something that's weighing on me, but I'm definitely ready to get out there and fight with those guys."

