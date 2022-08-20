Steelers Hopeful Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Marking New Step Toward Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are letting Devin Bush and Robert Spillane decide the starting inside linebacker next to Myles Jack. But amongst fans, there's a strong want for the team to trade for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Smith recently requested a trade from the Bears after contract negotiations stalled during the summer. The 2018 first-round pick out of Georgia is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is likely going to land near the top of the inside linebacker market next offseason.

Today, he took a step toward the 2022 season despite not having a new deal or team. The Bears announced that Smith returned to practice over the weekend, marking the first time he's stepped on the field during training camp.

Smith was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 10.

Whether this is a good or bad sign for Steelers fans hoping for a move is yet to be known. Smith said negotiations are over and he's set to "bet on" himself this season. It doesn't mean that ends possible trade talks.

What the Bears are asking isn't known, but chances are it includes a first-round pick and more.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Jaguars

Myles Jack on Jaguars Revenge Game

What to Watch for in Steelers vs. Jaguars

Winners and Losers From Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett Walk Away Winners

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Order for Next Preseason Game

Kenny Pickett to See Increased Workload in Steelers' Second Preseason Game

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Film Room: What Impressed About Steelers Rookies