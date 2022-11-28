Steelers Elevate Anthony McFarland for Colts Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are elevating third-year pro, Anthony McFarland, ahead of kickoff with the Indianapolis Colts.

McFarland has spent the season on the practice squad after undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren made the roster to start the year. Now, with Warren ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury, McFarland gets the call-up for Week 12.

McFarland has been practicing with the first team throughout the week and told All Steelers he didn't need much time to adjust back into the offense.

"I've been doing that my whole, just being a versatile guy," McFarland said. "Anywhere coach can plug me in on offense, wherever, I really think I can get it done."

The third-year pro will work with Najee Harris and Benny Snell Jr. in the backfield. The two backups will look to replace the 22-38 snaps Warren has taken in recent weeks.

