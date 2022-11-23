Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12.

McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been 11 weeks, and the Steelers' backfield has been relatively healthy, but that has changed, and the solution is elevating the former fourth-round pick.

McFarland confirmed he was working with the first-team offense during the team's extra practice day. As of now, he's keeping his focus on the next day, but coaches have told him to "be ready for anything."

The way the Steelers utilized McFarland during the summer was much more than your typical running back. He split out to the slot, played out wide, and was equal parts receiver and runner. He'll now have five days to adjust back to that role, but it's a natural process for him.

"From the outside looking in it can seem hard, but for me, just being a football player, I always think about it, so I won't be so hard on myself that stuff I'm doing, that you see my doing, lining up everywhere, I've been doing that my whole life," McFarland said. "Of course, it's at a bigger level, so I'm professional with it. But I try to think of it in both ways - a professional way and on the other side of that, I've been doing that my whole, just being a versatile guy. Anywhere coach can plug me in on offense, wherever, I really think I can get it done."

Throughout the season, McFarland has operated with scout team offense, helping the defense prepare on a week-to-week basis. It's kept him ready for his first opportunity of the year.

One that might come against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

"Really practicing hard. Putting my head down each day," McFarland said on his mentality this season. "This week is like any other week that I've been going through. I treat every week the same."

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE



Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Doubles Down on Diontae Johnson's Lack of Success

Tomlin Pleased With Pickett But Hoping He Develops Quicker

Jaylen Warren, Mason Cole Injuries Unserious But Returns in Question

Bengals OT Calls Out T.J. Watt for 'Crying' By End of Game

Bengals Exposed Steelers Weak Link Defensively

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

