PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially filled all of their practice squad spots after they signed three players - safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson and linebacker Delontae Scott - the team announced this morning.

Scott is a familiar face. After spending all of the 2022 preseason with the Steelers, Scott was released when the team cut down to 53 players last week. He totaled six tackles - two for a loss - and one sack in the three preseason games. Scott spent the 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad too and played in one regular season game.

Jackson, a former second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2018, played for the New York Giants practice squad and the Kansas City Cheifs as a reserve during the 2021 season. Jackson was signed by the Arizona Cardinals this offseason but was cut when the team made their final active roster trims. Jackson has 44 career games, 15 starts, 78 tackles, 12 passes defended, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery to his name in the NFL.

Adams is the most experienced of the three signees, having played in 86 games over his six-year career in the NFL. After signing with the Giants as a free agent following the 2016 draft, Adams has played the last four seasons with for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appearing in 57 total games and making 18 starts. He won a Super Bowl with them during the 2020 season. Adams has amassed 175 total tackles and seven interceptions over his tenure in the league.

