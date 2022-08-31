Jaylen Warren's Surreal Moment of Making Steelers 53-Man Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers decided to keep three running backs on their 53-man roster, one of them being undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren.

The Oklahoma State product caught the fanbase by storm with his explosive runs during training camp and consistency in the preseason. The rookie knew he was an underdog since the second he walked into the room but never doubted himself. And now, he's part o the Steelers 2022 team.

Warren said that he called his mom at 4:01 as soon as it was certain he made the team.

"It was definitely a moment," Warren said. "My mama, my dad, they were both very happy for me. I never really sat back, my pops asked me if I ever really sit back and think about how long this journey has been. I just go about it day by day, but it was actually one of the first times. I sat at the edge of my bed, 'Wow, this is crazy, I actually made it.' I dreamt about this and it came true."

It was a long day as he awaited the results of the 53-man roster. How'd he know he made it?

"Nobody came and told me I was off," Warren laughed. "I was watching the clock like '15 more minutes.'"

The day brought nerves, but Warren kept the same mentality throughout camp - work hard and see what happens. A mindset that proved to work going from high school to college and college to the pros.

"I feel like I put everything I could out there," Warren said. "If somebody came up to me and told me I was getting cut, it is what it is."

Now, he'll begin his journey contributing on special teams and in the Steelers' backfield during the regular season. He's embracing the emotions and plans to take everything from his fake locker in the middle of the locker room, including his paper nametag, and keep it. But starting today, he's focused on continuing his NFL dream.

"Every day I come to the facility, I see the Steelers logo, I'm like 'I'm really going to the Steelers facility,'" Warren said. "I still get the same high I got when I first walked in here."

