Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly irritated with the inability to get the offense going by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filliponi, players and the front office are growing frustrated with the OC's lack of success.

The Steelers are 1-1 heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Through two weeks, the offense has scored just two touchdowns, and the group has gone 11 games without scoring a first-half touchdown.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has never coached a season where the offensive coordinator was fired during mid-campaign. However, quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan does have OC experience.

Sullivan was the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-2014 and the New York Giants from 2016-2017.

