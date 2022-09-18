Skip to main content

Steelers Fans Begin Kenny Pickett Chants as Mitch Trubisky Struggles

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are looking for a change at quarterback.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans have had enough. After a game and two-quarters of play, Kenny Pickett chants have filled Acrisure Stadium as the team looks to remain unbeaten against the New England Patriots. 

Fans began chanting "Kenny" following a failed third down conversion by Trubisky where he found Jaylen Warren for no gain on third-and-eight. The Steelers made the 52-yard field goal following the play to move the score to 10-6. 

Trubisky was 15-24 for 120 yards and a touchdown before the chants. He had a passer rating 57.6 after the team's opening drive of the third quarter. 

The Steelers have scored just one offensive touchdown in six quarters with Trubisky at quarterback. 

Pickett remains on the sideline with no indication of coming into the game. Continue to follow All Steelers for more updates on the quarterback situation. 

