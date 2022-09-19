Steelers vs. Patriots Takeaways: Pittsburgh Has Two Big Issues on Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the New England Patriots, 17-14, in a dreadful Week 2 matchup. The Acrisure Stadium home opener felt like there was little to no excitement as the black and gold continued to struggle on offense, and lost success on defense.

It wasn't a game to remember, but one to learn from for sure. Looking back, there were plenty of takeaways.

Noah Strackbein's Takeaways

Offense Isn't Happy With Play-Calling

There seems to be no one in the Steelers locker room who feels good about the team's offensive gameplan. Mitch Trubisky believes the group needs to "buy in" to the game plan, but he also addressed that everyone wants their touches. As they should.

"It's really frustrating, especially when you see the talent there," running back Najee Harris said postgame. "It's part of the process. ... The outcome wasn't what we wanted but I thought we did some good things on third down, better than the last game."

Improving a little at a time isn't going to solve the Steelers' problems. This defense is built to win now. It's been two years of offensive disconnect, and at this point, there's no denying it's Matt Canada that's the problem.

Firing an offensive coordinator after Week 2 isn't heard of in Pittsburgh. So, all they're left to do is figure it out. Can they? Possibly. But it starts with Canada making some serious adjustments for his group.

Can't Blame Defense Until Offense Clicks

The Steelers defense took a step back, but it's almost like you have to overlook the struggles because of the offense. When you're stuck on the field for 76 minutes in two games, you're going to get worn out. And when you're constantly playing with your backs against the wall, it's even more difficult to expect success.

The defense does need to take some of the blame as time rolls on, but for now, no one should be criticizing a group that can't get a break.

Being 1-1 after Week 2 is on the offense. Being 1-0 after Week 1 was on the defense.

Najee Harris Can't Be the Offense

The Steelers cannot put everything on Najee Harris and expect anything to work. The offensive line is still finding themselves, and the passing attack isn't working. Still, Matt Canada continues to press the run and ignore anything downfield.

"I think we were calling good plays today and all that but I just think we could throw it down the field," Claypool said postgame.

The offense sees that they need to spread the field. But, much like last season, this team continues to live in their fears offensively.

The offensive line has easily taken a step forward from last year. The quarterback under center is mobile enough to move the pocket. Players like Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are dying to make plays.

At some point, this group has to go deep - and stop making Najee Harris the end all be all of the game plan.

Stephen Thompson's Takeaways

Mitch Needs to be More Aggressive

The debate raged midgame - who is to blame for the Steelers impotent offense: Mitch Trubisky or Matt Canada? Are the Steelers not throwing deep because Trubisky is risk-averse or is Canada not able to scheme the talented receivers open?

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle but regardless, Trubisky is the one on the field with the chance to look deep if he wants. At a certain point, he needs to be at least a threat to stretch opposing defenses or absolutely no one will be afraid to stack the box against Najee Harris, double-team Diontae Johnson and takeaway Pat Freiermuth's bread and butter catches over the middle.

Defense Deep Enough Without T.J. Watt

This was the Steelers' first live game experience without T.J. Watt and they passed with flying colors. Like Mike Tomlin said postgame, the Patriots made more splash plays but that doesn't mean they made a lot. Those big plays and long runs in the fourth quarter - likely the product of some tired legs for the Steelers - overshadowed a defensive effort that was good enough.

Myles Jack has been as good as advertised. Alex Highsmith's three-sack outing against the Bengals looks like more than just a flash in the pan. Minkah Fitzpatrick is off to a blistering start and will be a contender for Defensive Player of the Year. Fantastic depth is behind them and will carry them through a relatively easy opening few weeks as they await Watt's return after Week 6.

Don't Lose Faith in Gunner

Gunner Olszkewski's muffed punt in the third quarter was an ugly mistake, but not one that he will make often. He's a former All-Pro return specialist and a serviceable replacement for Calvin Austin while he works his way back from a foot injury.

He shouldn't be put completely in the dog house after surrendering that key turnover, no matter how bad it was. The Steelers should continue to rely on him because they need him. Olszewski is going to be a major contributor on offense and special teams for the foreseeable future and one drop shouldn't change that.

