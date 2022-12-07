PITTSBURGH -- The top headline surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers this week has been rookie wide receiver George Pickens and his visible frustrations during Week 13's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Pickens finished the game with one reception for two yards and was seen during the game running to the sideline yelling "throw me the [explicit] ball". That stirred controversy following the game and into the week as head coach Mike Tomlin responded the situation saying it's not something he's concerned with.

"I'd rather say woo than sick 'em," Tomlin said. "I want a guy that wants to be a significant part of what it is that we do."

Now, Pickens has responded as well.

"Before we start this, I ain't gonna be just saying stuff for you all to just paint a story (and) make a statement bigger than what it is, or make something bigger than what it is," Pickens said at the beginning of his interview.

From there, the rookie wideout made it a point that a glimpse into the frustration during the game isn't who he is. Instead, he claims it's poor coverage by the media about the situation.

"That's happened with like a lot of receivers I can name in the past, literally video clips," Pickens said. "It's only what you painted it out to be."

He also described how other wideouts have faced the same criticism in the past, pointing to Terrell Owens on multiple occasions as an example.

"Don't try to make something it's not, cause every player, literally every receiver in the past before - you got T.O. - I can name so many names," he said. "It's just what you want to make it out to be."

The storyline will fade as the Steelers prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. For Pickens, he's hoping that it vanishes forever.

"That's not me, it's y'all," Pickens said.

