George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons.

That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.

Pickens is coming off multiple good games in a row, recording back-to-back 50-plus yard games for the Steelers. Two yards would be his third game this season with less than ten receiving yards.

He was seen being consoled by defensive captain Cam Heyward on the sideline as well. A noticeably tough game for the second-round pick.

