    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    The Pittsburgh Steelers make five players inactive against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Buddy Johnson, right tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Carlos Davis will not suit up for the Steelers. 

    Pittsburgh activated Banner from Injured Reserve on Saturday. They also ended wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's season, placing him on IR. 

    The Steelers will have Chase Claypool, James Washington, Cam Sutton and Devin Bush available after dealing with injuries last week.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers Switch Things Up for Sunday Night Football

    5 Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Seahawks

    Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview

    Anthony McFarland Reveals Injury That Sidelined Him

    Steelers Defense vs. DK Metcalf

    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    22 seconds ago
    USATSI_16788633_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Seahawks: How to Watch/Listen

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16787452_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Switch Up Game Day Routine for Sunday Night Football

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16929174_168388034_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    5 Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Seahawks

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_13648495_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place JuJu Smith-Schuster on IR, Activate Zach Banner

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16911232_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Steelers vs. Seahawks Preview: Injuries, Advantages and More

    Oct 16, 2021
    USATSI_16766695_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Final Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16438754_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Reveals Injury That Sidelined Him to Start Season

    Oct 15, 2021