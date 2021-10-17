Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers make five players inactive against the Seahawks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Buddy Johnson, right tackle Zach Banner and defensive tackle Carlos Davis will not suit up for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh activated Banner from Injured Reserve on Saturday. They also ended wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's season, placing him on IR.

The Steelers will have Chase Claypool, James Washington, Cam Sutton and Devin Bush available after dealing with injuries last week.

