Fan Dies After Falling Off Escalator at Steelers Stadium

A scary scene at the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4 game.

PITTSBURGH -- A fan attending the Week 4 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets is in critical condition after falling a long distance during the event. 

All Steelers have learned that a fan at the game was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., just after the final buzzer. 

The team is aware of the situation, and working to gather all information. 

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," team spokesperson Burt Lauten said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family."

UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed that a male victim fell from an escalator inside the stadium. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later passed away due to his injuries. 

More information on the incident has not been released. All Steelers will continue to provide updates as details become available. 

