Steelers Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, naming rookie Kenny Pickett the starter moving forward.

Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of Week 4 and proceeded to rush for two touchdowns while throwing for 120 yards and three interceptions. The offense's two second-half touchdowns were half the amount the team has scored all season.

Now, the team has officially named Pickett the starter on the depth chart.

Pickett said after the game that he'd like to remove the losing feeling from the Steelers' locker room after a 1-3 start.

"I just play with an edge," Pickett said. "That's something that I wanted to bring to the table. I do not like to lose. This is not a good feeling. I don't want it to be a familiar feeling, so I definitely want to get back out there and get a victory, get us back on track.

"So, I think a little bit of an edge to me. I want that to rub off on everybody. I want us to have an attitude when it's out there on the field. I'm excited to get back to work get us back on track."

The former Pitt Panther and Heisman Trophy finalist gave the fans an immediate spark once he entered the game at Acrisure Stadium. Looking at the toughest part of the schedule ahead of them, the Steelers will hope that spark carries into a winning streak.

The NFL's only first-round quarterback this season will start his first regular season game in Buffalo against the Bills in Week 5. The Bills defense has forced seven interceptions and 13 sacks so far this season.

