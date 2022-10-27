Steelers Dealing With Injuries to Two Defensive Starters

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still practicing with two defensive starters as they move closer to Week 8's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) have yet to practice this week, missing a second-straight day on Thursday.

Ogunjobi missed time last week with a knee injury as well but ended up playing against the Miami Dolphins. Wallace did not leave Week 7 with an injury but was evaluated for one after the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not guarantee he would play this week.

The Steelers' only other injury this week is cornerback Josh Jackson who was a limited participant while nursing a groin injury. He did not practice yesterday before returning today.

In good news, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who hasn't played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, continues to be a full participant. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip), wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle) were also full participants after missing in some or full capacity on Wednesday.

