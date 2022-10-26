Steelers Open Eagles Week With Six Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles with seven players on their injury report, six of which missed time.

In good news, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon continues to be a full participant as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. He went into the weekend doubtful in Wee 7 after returning to practice for the first time since Week 3 last week.

For the bad, cornerbacks Josh Jackson (groin) and Levi Wallace (shoulder) and defensive tackles Montravius Adams (hip) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice.

For Ogunjobi, he missed practice time last week with a knee injury as well. By the end of the week, he was a full-go at practice and active for the game.

Wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle) were limited participants. Sims missed last week with the injury. Freiermuth's appears to be a bit of a surprise as he was not mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin at the beginning of the week.

