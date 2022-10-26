Skip to main content

Steelers Open Eagles Week With Six Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers start Week 8 with seven names on their injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles with seven players on their injury report, six of which missed time. 

In good news, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon continues to be a full participant as he looks to return from a hamstring injury. He went into the weekend doubtful in Wee 7 after returning to practice for the first time since Week 3 last week. 

For the bad, cornerbacks Josh Jackson (groin) and Levi Wallace (shoulder) and defensive tackles Montravius Adams (hip) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee) did not practice. 

For Ogunjobi, he missed practice time last week with a knee injury as well. By the end of the week, he was a full-go at practice and active for the game. 

Wide receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (ankle) were limited participants. Sims missed last week with the injury. Freiermuth's appears to be a bit of a surprise as he was not mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin at the beginning of the week. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kenny Pickett's Struggles Mean Steelers Should Start Selling

Steelers Looking for McCaffrey-Type Deal for Chase Claypool

Should Steelers Trade Chase Claypool?

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18945179_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Officially Returns to Practice

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18342138_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Shut Down WR Calvin Austin for Remainder of Season

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19289297_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Takes Another Step Toward Return

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (36)
Podcasts

Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes

By Noah Strackbein and Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028190_168388034_lowres
News

PFF Creates Trade Sending Steelers WR Chase Claypool to Titans

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (35)
AllSteelers+

Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Nicholas Martin
USATSI_19290961_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Says Steelers Offense Doesn't Need Big Changes to Create Big Plays

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18754332_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Calvin Austin Unlikely to Return This Season

By Stephen Thompson