Steelers Invite Former Pitt QB/TE to Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers invite Phil Jurkovec to rookie minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added a very interesting name to their 2024 rookie minicamp roster, inviting former Pitt Panthers quarterback-turned-tight end, Phil Jurkovec, according to Trib Live's Jerry Dipaola.

Jurkovec transferred to Pitt from Boston College after spending three years with the Eagles, following a two-year stint at Notre Dame. The Pittsburgh product was viewed as a potential savior to a struggling passing offense for the Panthers, but played just six games before being benched.

The Steelers will likely give Jurkovec a shot at tight end and quarterback during minicamp, seeing how he has progressed at the position while testing his old one. With a 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame, Jurkovec has the size to play either position at the NFL level, making him an interesting prospect heading into the weekend.

Jurkovec will get three shots to showcase his skills to the Steelers, with minicamp running Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

