Steelers QB Mentioned in Donald Trump Trial

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was brought up in Donald Trump's trial.

Stephen Thompson

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches the Steelers warm up from the
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches the Steelers warm up from the / Michael Longo/For USA Today Network /
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has become a small part in a major leagal procedure - the trial of former United States President Donald Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to an adult actress.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star star who claims to have had sex with Trump and was paid to keep quiet about the encounter, said she was introduced to the former Steelers starting quarterback following Roethlisberger by Trump during a weekend in Lake Tahoe, where he was attending a golf tournament. Tyler McBrien, managing editor at LawFare, is in the courtroom and reported the mention of Roethlisberger.

According to her testimony, Trump introduced Daniels to Roethlisberger at a nightclub and he let Daniels try on his Super Bowl ring. This happened shortly after Roethlisberger and the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 21-10 in Super Bowl XL.

It was the only time Roethlisberger was mentioned during Daniels' testimony in this trial but she alledges its not the only time she had met the former Steelers starter. She wrote in her book "Full Disclosure," which was published in October of 2018, that Roethlisberger asked Daniels for a "good night kiss" and stayed outside her hotel room door for several minutes after walking her back to her hotel room following the encounter at the Tahoe nightclub in 2006.

But in this instance, Roethlisberger is a footnote to the main story, which involves the presumtive Republican nominee for President in 2024 misusing funds to make hush money payments.

